Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Green car sales close to overtaking fossil fuels

An increasing number of motorists in Denmark are choosing electric or hybrid vehicles when purchasing a new car, and the proportion of sustainable new vehicles leaving forecourts is closing in on that of petrol and diesel-driven cars.

In October, 5,409 electric and plug-in hybrid cars were sold, 43 percent of total sales, organisation De Danske Bilimportører said in a statement.

The 43 percent breaks down into 16 percent electric cars and 26 percent hybrids. That compares to 7 percent and 11 percent respectively in the same month last year for the respective types.

A shortage in global supply means fewer cars were sold overall, however.

Police required to attend all reports of rape, assault, and break-ins

Victims of violence and rape are from today guaranteed police offers will be dispatched to assist if they need acute help.

Police are also now required to attend addresses within 24 hours after reports of a break-in.

The new standards are included in a new “police guarantee” confirmed by the Ministry of Justice in a statement. The guarantee was included in the police funding bill voted through by parliament in December 2020.

10,000 rapid coronavirus tests given in Copenhagen during weekend

After the government on Friday announced it was reintroducing Covid-19 antigen or rapid testing facilities, over 10,000 people in the Greater Copenhagen region made use of the service over the weekend.

The positivity rate was around 2.5 percent, broadcaster DR writes.

Rapid testing first recommenced in four municipalities with high infection incidences – Ishøj, Glostrup, Albertslund and Brøndby – and will be available in the rest of the country this week.

The decision was made in response to increasing daily Covid-19 infection numbers in Denmark in late October.

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in November 2021

Mild start to November

The first day of November is forecast to offer near-shirt sleeve temperatures, with 10-13 degrees Celsius forecast. Wind will range from mild to strong and will be at its gustiest on the west coast.

Mostly dry weather is expected, with some showers over Zealand during the morning and Jutland this afternoon.