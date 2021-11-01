Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

<p><strong>Green car sales close to overtaking fossil fuels</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>An increasing number of motorists in Denmark are choosing electric or hybrid vehicles when purchasing a new car, and the proportion of sustainable new vehicles leaving forecourts is closing in on that of petrol and diesel-driven cars.</p><p>In October, 5,409 electric and plug-in hybrid cars were sold, 43 percent of total sales, organisation De Danske Bilimportører said in a statement.</p><p>The 43 percent breaks down into 16 percent electric cars and 26 percent hybrids. That compares to 7 percent and 11 percent respectively in the same month last year for the respective types.</p><p>A shortage in global supply means fewer cars were sold overall, however.</p><p><strong>Police required to attend all reports of rape, assault, and break-ins</strong></p><p>Victims of violence and rape are from today guaranteed police offers will be dispatched to assist if they need acute help.</p><p>Police are also now required to attend addresses within 24 hours after reports of a break-in.</p><p>The new standards are included in a new “police guarantee” confirmed by the Ministry of Justice in a statement. The guarantee was included in the police funding bill voted through by parliament in December 2020.</p><p><strong>10,000 rapid coronavirus tests given in Copenhagen during weekend</strong></p><p>After the government on Friday announced it was reintroducing Covid-19 antigen or rapid testing facilities, over 10,000 people in the Greater Copenhagen region made use of the service over the weekend.</p><p>The positivity rate was around 2.5 percent, broadcaster DR writes.</p><p>Rapid testing first recommenced in four municipalities with high infection incidences – Ishøj, Glostrup, Albertslund and Brøndby – and will be available in the rest of the country this week.</p><p>The decision was made in response to increasing daily Covid-19 infection numbers in Denmark in late October.</p><p><strong>KEY POINTS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20211029/key-points-what-changes-about-life-in-denmark-in-november-2021/">What changes about life in Denmark in November 2021</a></strong></p><p><strong>Mild start to November</strong></p><p>The first day of November is forecast to offer near-shirt sleeve temperatures, with 10-13 degrees Celsius forecast. Wind will range from mild to strong and will be at its gustiest on the west coast.</p><p>Mostly dry weather is expected, with some showers over Zealand during the morning and Jutland this afternoon.</p>
