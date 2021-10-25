Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Local measures possible in west Copenhagen suburb with high Covid-19 incidence

The number of Covid-19 infections in west Copenhagen municipality Ishøj has reached a level at which local restrictions may be implemented, potentially affecting schools and childcare, news wire Ritzau reports.

A total of 136 new infections were registered in Ishøj over the last week.

That gives an incidence of 590 per 100,000 residents, significantly higher than the current national incidence of 138 per 100,000 residents.

Ishøj mayor Ole Bjørstop told Ritzau that local authorities would discuss possible measures with the Danish Patient Safety Authority in an effort to bring the numbers down.

“This is a new situation and it’s a serious situation. Infections are particularly amongst children and young people up to the ages of 20-30. Particularly those who have rejected vaccination,” Bjørstop told Ritzau.

Climate researchers to ‘teach in’ outside ministry

Danish and Swedish scientists are this morning gathered in front of the climate ministry for a “teach in” in which they will present climate research on the ministry steps while blocking the street.

The aim of the happening is to bring attention to what is seen by the researchers as a failure by government to listen to climate science.

“When politicians don’t listen to the research we have to take to the streets, shout even louder and put pressure on them to listen,” Laura Horn, a political economics professor at Roskilde University and on of the organisers of the demonstration, told broadcaster DR.

The demonstration is organised by the Scientist Rebellion group, which is associated with the larger Extinction Rebellion movement.

Nitric acid spillage at Novo Nordisk factory

Police in North Zealand report a large spillage of nitric acid at Novo Nordisk’s plant in Hillerød this morning.

In a tweet, police said that bicycle lanes and roads around the building, at Brennum Park, would be closed while work to clean up the spill was ongoing. The spill is “only inside the building and not a danger for people outside”, police wrote.

Cykelstier og veje omkring selve bygningen vil blive spærret i forbindelse med at syren skal fjernes. Mvh. Vagtchefen #politidk — Nordsjællands Politi (@NSJPoliti) October 25, 2021

No-one was injured as a result of the spillage.

Mixed autumn weather to start the week

The new week has begun with clear skies in most of Denmark, but western and northern parts of Jutland will begin to see some clouds as the morning progresses.

Rainy spells are likely to take over from the fairer weather across the country later today.

Temperatures will still feel mild at around 10 degrees Celsius with a mild southerly wind.