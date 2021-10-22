Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Two more banks increase negative interest charges

Danske Bank and Jyske Bank have increased negative interest applied to private customers’ accounts.

Specifically, the banks will now charge interest of minus 0.7 percent to private customers’ accounts with deposits of over 100,000 kroner. This is an increased negative interest compared to the prior minus 0.6 percent.

As such, savings of 250,000 kroner deposited with the banks will now cost the customer 1,050 kroner annually. The previous interest rate would have resulted in an expense of 900 kroner.

The decision by the banks is the same as that taken by Nordea earlier in the week and is related to a recent downward adjustment of Denmark’s interest rates by the central bank, Nationalbanken.

Prime Minister says Poland ‘challenging EU on fundamental values’

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen yesterday commented on the dispute between Poland and the EU as she arrived for a summit in Brussels.

Poland’s supreme court recently ruled that EU law does not always take precedence over national law, meaning the country risks running afoul of EU treaties.

“This is another element in Poland which on some very fundamental principles challenges our European community and cooperation. We will therefore certainly be having a discussion about these questions,” Frederiksen said according to broadcaster DR.

“From a Danish point of view we fundamentally believe there should be a connection between payment of (EU) funding and complying with fundamental values,” she added, without directly saying payments to Poland should stop.

Time switch to winter tyres?

We’re heading into late October, and many motorists in Denmark will be thinking of changing the tyres of their car to the winter variety this weekend, if they haven’t already done so this week.

Winter tyres are not a legal requirement in Denmark – unlike in Germany, Sweden and Norway – but the majority of car owners use them and they are recommended by motorists’ associations.

More wet weather this weekend

The autumn break week has been a soggy affair, and that shows no sign of ending yet.

Rain showers are “tumbling down upon us” in the words of national met office DMI, which also writes that strong winds are forecast. On a positive note, the rain could let up for a while this afternoon, perhaps allowing a little sun through.