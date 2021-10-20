Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Doctors encourage more Covid-19 testing when symptoms show

Some GPs in Denmark say patients are presenting at their surgeries with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 without having first taken a test for the coronavirus.

Doctors therefore ask all patients to take a test as the first port of call when feeling under the weather.

“If you have Covid symptoms, you should get a test. And if you have to go to the doctor with symptoms like this, doctors will want you to take a test before going,” Doctor Jørgen Skadborg, director of the association for GPs in Denmark, PLO, told news wire Ritzau.

Warnings issued over scam emails from ‘bosses’

The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri) says people working in Denmark could be targeted by a phishing scam involving an email from someone posing as a manager or director from their company.

As such, you should exercise extra caution before opening any email or clicking on a link in an email purporting to come from a senior person at your company, the confederation said.

Dansk Industri has noted a recent increase in phishing scams of this type during the autumn winter break during which people in many sectors take leave from work. The phishing emails are a ploy to harvest personal information, including passwords, or steal money from victims.

Driving tests still overbooked after change of system

Driving instructors logging on to book tests for their students are facing increasing problems finding a slot, broadcaster DR reports.

The Danish Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen) took over responsibility for conducting driving tests for the National Police at the beginning of this month, a move designed to ease current long waiting times.

Although test slots have been made available at regular times on Monday and Wednesday, driving instructors say waiting times are getting worse.

Brace yourself for a wet Wednesday

Danish met office DMI has issued a heavy rain warning for central and southern Jutland along with northwestern Funen.

The weather is likely to put a heavy dampener on any plans to spend the day outside, with between 30-50mm of rainfall expected by tonight.

A cold front is forecast to move across Jutland and stick around for most of Wednesday., while a moderate to strong southwesterly wind will also contribute to decidedly autumnal conditions.