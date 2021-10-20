Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

<p><strong>Doctors encourage more Covid-19 testing when symptoms show</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Some GPs in Denmark say patients are presenting at their surgeries with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 without having first taken a test for the coronavirus.</p><p>Doctors therefore ask all patients to take a test as the first port of call when feeling under the weather.</p><p>“If you have Covid symptoms, you should get a test. And if you have to go to the doctor with symptoms like this, doctors will want you to take a test before going,” Doctor Jørgen Skadborg, director of the association for GPs in Denmark, PLO, told news wire Ritzau.</p><p><strong>Warnings issued over scam emails from ‘bosses’</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri) says people working in Denmark could be targeted by a phishing scam involving an email from someone posing as a manager or director from their company.</p><p>As such, you should exercise extra caution before opening any email or clicking on a link in an email purporting to come from a senior person at your company, the confederation said.</p><p>Dansk Industri has noted a recent increase in phishing scams of this type during the autumn winter break during which people in many sectors take leave from work. The phishing emails are a ploy to harvest personal information, including passwords, or steal money from victims.</p><p><strong>Driving tests still overbooked after change of system</strong><strong> </strong></p><p>Driving instructors logging on to book tests for their students are facing increasing problems finding a slot, broadcaster <a href="https://dr.peytzmail.com/c/cjf/ndjeof/lzwcgf/-/0829148026?t=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dr.dk%2Fnyheder%2Fregionale%2Foestjylland%2Fkoerelaerere-kaemper-med-bookingkaos-faa-elever-til-proeve-jeg-har" target="_blank" rel="noopener">DR</a> reports.</p><p>The Danish Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen) took over responsibility for conducting driving tests for the National Police at the beginning of this month, a move designed to ease current long waiting times.</p><p>Although test slots have been made available at regular times on Monday and Wednesday, driving instructors say waiting times are getting worse.</p><p><strong>Brace yourself for a wet Wednesday</strong></p><p>Danish met office DMI has issued a heavy rain warning for central and southern Jutland along with northwestern Funen.</p><p>The weather is likely to put a heavy dampener on any plans to spend the day outside, with between 30-50mm of rainfall expected by tonight.</p><p>A cold front is forecast to move across Jutland and stick around for most of Wednesday., while a moderate to strong southwesterly wind will also contribute to decidedly autumnal conditions.</p><p>https://twitter.com/dmidk/status/1450682324853706754</p>
Member comments