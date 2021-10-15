World’s highest wind turbine to be built in Denmark

The prototype windmill, developed by Danish engineering company Vestas, will stand at a towering 280 metres.

That makes it taller than the pylons of the Great Belt Bridge (254 metres) and a little shorter than the Eiffel Tower (324 metres).

Energy production from the imposing Vestas structure will be 80 gigawatt hours per year, according to a statement released by the company on Friday.

The wind turbine is expected to be constructed in 2022.

Its height will constitute a world record, Peter Hjuler Jensen of DTU Wind Energy told DR Midt & Vest.

“It’s the biggest I know of,” Jensen said but noted that competition means the Vestas turbine could be overtaken.

“But I’m proud that Denmark is still at the front of the largest wind turbines,” he added.

In the statement, Vestas wrote that the turbine will be “the tallest and most powerful wind turbine in the world once installed”.

“The prototype will be installed onshore to facilitate easy access for testing prior to installation, and the main prototype components will already have undergone thorough testing and verification at Vestas’ and our partners’ test facilities,” the company wrote.

Testing with the prototype will enable Vestas to “collect data needed to obtain a Type Certificate, which is a key step in reaching serial production of the turbine in 2024,” it added.