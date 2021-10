A plan to lift most restrictions on travel in and out of Denmark will begin to take effect later this week.

The easing of rules means the end of the foreign ministry’s traffic light guideline system for travel abroad and the lifting of most quarantine and testing requirements for entry to the country.

Previously, countries have been classified green, yellow, orange and red, with rules for entry different for each of those countries and also dependent on vaccination status and previous infection with Covid-19.

From October 25th, a ‘worthy purpose’ will no longer be required for any travel to Denmark. People travelling from orange (if unvaccinated) and red countries were previously provided to provide such a purpose for entering Denmark, with tourism not considered a valid reason.

Police border checks related to Covid-19 will also cease as the changes take effect.

The changes mean that vaccinated people can largely travel to and from Denmark without any restrictions or testing requirements.

Non-vaccinated people, including residents of Denmark, may still need to take a test within 24 hours of entry to the country.

In some cases, it may also be necessary to self-isolate if travelling from a country outside of the EU which is not on the EU’s ‘positive’ list.

Fully vaccinated people from OECD countries will not be required to take a Covid-19 test or isolate after arriving in Denmark.

OECD countries not in the EU include Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The EU’s ‘positive’ list sets out third countries for which the European Council recommends member states lift COVID-19 travel restrictions.

At the time of writing, these countries are Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, China (subject to confirmation of reciprocity), Jordan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay. The current list can be checked via the EU Council website.

It is worth noting that travellers from Denmark are still likely to be affected by restrictions in their destination countries. The website used by Danish authorities to communication official information throughout the pandemic, coronasmitte.dk, will show check testing and isolation requirements for non-vaccinated people returning to Denmark from different parts of the world.

READ ALSO: Denmark to end Covid-19 colour system in ‘normalisation’ of entry rules

New rules for Danish residents travelling abroad (effective from Friday October 15th)

Foreign ministry travel guidelines no longer be colour coordinated in accordance with Covid-19 infection rates in a country. Guidelines will return to a focus on security

Travellers from Denmark advised to check entry restrictions at destination on Danish Embassy websites

Non-vaccinated Danish residents can check testing and isolation requirements for return to Denmark via coronasmitte.dk website.

New entry rules for travel to Denmark (effective from Monday October 25th)