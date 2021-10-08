Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Up to 10 million kroner could be spent fixing problem with emergency calls

Spending of around 10 million kroner has been proposed for resolving issues with the 112 emergency call service in the Greater Copenhagen region. Newspaper Berlingske first reported that many calls to the emergency switchboard had been ‘missed’ during a period stretching back as much as two years.

A missed emergency call is defined as a call where the caller does not receive immediate assistance from a qualified health professional at the switchboard due to call queuing. The switchboard has 22 seconds to answer the call before it is registered as missed.

The regional health authority proposed the investment via a press statement this morning. The proposal, which primarily allocated spending on hiring extra personnel for the emergency lines, will be addressed politically next week.

One in five local politicians say they have been harassed

Harassment and inappropriate behaviour are prevalent in local Danish politics, according to a study by the Danish Center for Social Science Research.

In the survey, one in five municipal politicians said they had received offensive comments relating to their body, appearance or gender.

Around five percent have experienced sexual harassment in connection with their jobs in politics.

Almost 800 local politicians took part in the survey.

Covid-19 infections at care homes drop following booster vaccinations

The number of residents at care homes who tested positive for Covid-19 fell markedly following revaccination of the vast majority of this group against the virus, the Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday.

In the week booster vaccinations at care homes commenced, 45 residents were infected with Covid-19. That number fell to just four cases last week.

The decrease is “probably” a result of the revaccination of 94 percent of care home residents with a third booster Covid-19 vaccination, the ministry wrote.

Foggy morning to clear up, bringing bright weekend

Motorists were advised to exercise caution on the roads this morning, with a thick mist over much of the country reducing visibility considerably.

A similar situation is expected tomorrow morning, but the good news is that the sun will dry away the mist on both days, resulting in sunny, dry and warm afternoons for the time of year.

Temperatures are forecast at 13-16 degrees Celsius.