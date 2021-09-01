Danish electric car sales driven to record level

Last month saw a total of 3,050 new electric cars leave Danish forecourts. That means around one in five of all new cars sold in August are electric-powered.

Industry organisation De Danske Bilimportører (Danish Car Importers) reported the figures.

The proportion of new green vehicles hitting Danish roads is even higher – reaching as much as 40 percent or two in five – if plug-in hybrid cars are included. That is twice as much as the proportion recorded in August 2020.

An increase in the number of models on the market is partly to thank for the change, according to De Danske Bilimportører director Mads Rørvig.

But Rørvig also said that a lack of charging ports across Denmark is still holding back sales.

“Customers are finding that charging options are insufficient. It is crucial that the expansion of our charging infrastructure in Denmark is put on turbo, should this progress be allowed to continue,” Rørvig said.

A total of 16,000 private vehicles were sold in August, a shade under the total for the same month last year.

