Denmark to end all local Covid-19 lockdowns on Wednesday 

The order, which has been in place since the middle of April, currently means that four parishes are locked down: Tvis in Holstebro, Skelund in Mariagerfjord, Vollsmose in Odense and Saltum in Jammerbugt.

Under the order, parishes have locked down if the infection rate rises above more than the equivalent of 10 infected per 1,000 residents at the same time as at least 20 people are infected, and at least three percent of tests are positive.

Under the system, if they were ordered into lockdown, parishes were required to close primary schools, after-school clubs, youth and adult education institutions, and public facilities such as zoos, museums, art galleries, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, libraries, adult education centres, music and culture schools.

Denmark’s health ministry confirmed to TV2 that the expiry of the order means that the four parishes currently locked down could reopen schools and other institutions.

The expiry of the order also means that other parishes and municipalities which exceed the thresholds in future will not need to go into local lockdown.