Denmark to end all local Covid-19 lockdowns on Wednesday 

The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark
Covid-19 rules

Share this article
Denmark to end all local Covid-19 lockdowns on Wednesday 
A sign in a store window during a local Covid-19 lockdown in Denmark. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
[email protected]
@thelocaldenmark

The administrative order which has since April forced Danish parishes and municipalities to go into lockdown if infection levels pass certain thresholds expires on Wednesday, meaning the end of local lockdowns in the country.

The order, which has been in place since the middle of April, currently means that four parishes are locked down: Tvis in Holstebro, Skelund in Mariagerfjord, Vollsmose in Odense and Saltum in Jammerbugt.

Under the order, parishes have locked down if the infection rate rises above more than the equivalent of 10 infected per 1,000 residents at the same time as at least 20 people are infected, and at least three percent of tests are positive. 

READ ALSO: 

Under the system, if they were ordered into lockdown, parishes were required to close primary schools, after-school clubs, youth and adult education institutions, and public facilities such as zoos, museums, art galleries, theatres, concert halls, cinemas, libraries, adult education centres, music and culture schools. 

Denmark’s health ministry confirmed to TV2 that the expiry of the order means that the four parishes currently locked down could reopen schools and other institutions. 

The expiry of the order also means that other parishes and municipalities which exceed the thresholds in future will not need to go into local lockdown. 

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

Related articles

TELL US: How do you feel about the end of all Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

TELL US: How do you feel about the end of all Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

Denmark to give booster Covid vaccines to those with ‘weakened immune systems’

Denmark to give booster Covid vaccines to those with ‘weakened immune systems’

How will Denmark’s full reopening affect children?
FOR MEMBERS

How will Denmark’s full reopening affect children?

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2021
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2021

EXPLAINED: What does the ‘end of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark’ actually mean?
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What does the ‘end of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark’ actually mean?

Denmark to scrap ALL Covid-19 restrictions

Denmark to scrap ALL Covid-19 restrictions

What happens if a tourist gets Covid-19 while on holiday in Denmark?
FOR MEMBERS

What happens if a tourist gets Covid-19 while on holiday in Denmark?

Why is Denmark cutting Covid-19 controls as infections rise?
FOR MEMBERS

Why is Denmark cutting Covid-19 controls as infections rise?

More news

TELL US: How do you feel about the end of all Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

TELL US: How do you feel about the end of all Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark?

Denmark to give booster Covid vaccines to those with ‘weakened immune systems’

Denmark to give booster Covid vaccines to those with ‘weakened immune systems’

How will Denmark’s full reopening affect children?
FOR MEMBERS

How will Denmark’s full reopening affect children?

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2021
FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2021

FOR MEMBERS

EXPLAINED: What does the ‘end of Covid-19 restrictions in Denmark’ actually mean?

Denmark to scrap ALL Covid-19 restrictions

FOR MEMBERS

What happens if a tourist gets Covid-19 while on holiday in Denmark?

FOR MEMBERS

Why is Denmark cutting Covid-19 controls as infections rise?