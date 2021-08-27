Denmark to join ‘green list’ for quarantine-free travel to the UK


Travel rules

A passenger arrives at Heathrow airport. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP


Denmark will next week move onto the UK's "green list", meaning travellers from Denmark who are not vaccinated no longer not need to go into quarantine on arrival in the UK.

In an update to its travel guidelines on Thursday, the UK said that from Monday August 30th, Denmark would be one of the seven countries shifted from “amber” to “green”, alongside Finland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Liechenstein,  the Azores, and Canada. 

The UK’s embassy on Friday morning hailed the shift as “great news for travellers from Denmark to the UK”. 

The main difference from being on the amber list is that travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in the UK unless they test positive with their day 2 test. 

Travellers from Denmark will still have to: 

  • take a Covid-19 test in the 3 days before you travel to England
  • book and pay for a day 2 Covid-19 test which must be taken after arrival in England
  • complete a passenger locator form
  • take a Covid-19 test on or before day two

