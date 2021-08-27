Denmark to join ‘green list’ for quarantine-free travel to the UK

In an update to its travel guidelines on Thursday, the UK said that from Monday August 30th, Denmark would be one of the seven countries shifted from “amber” to “green”, alongside Finland, Switzerland, Lithuania, Liechenstein, the Azores, and Canada.

The UK’s embassy on Friday morning hailed the shift as “great news for travellers from Denmark to the UK”.

Great news for travellers from Denmark to the UK ✈️ From 4am on Monday 30 August Denmark will move to the green list for entering England. Check what you need to do to enter England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland here: https://t.co/khDytI5ucU #TravelAware pic.twitter.com/5CrhP2oLSV — UK Embassy DK 🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@UKinDenmark) August 27, 2021

The main difference from being on the amber list is that travellers who are not fully vaccinated will no longer have to quarantine on arrival in the UK unless they test positive with their day 2 test.

Travellers from Denmark will still have to: