Tell us: How well is Denmark handling residency for Brits post-Brexit?

According to figures obtained by The Local, Denmark’s integration agency SIRI took an average of one and a half months to process applications for permanent residency from Brits in the first half of this year.

That is faster than it processes residency applications in its “fast-track” category, so on the face of it, it does seem that Brits are being prioritised.

But agency statistics are one thing, and individual experience another. We are interested in hearing in more detail how the process has been working, so please fill in this form and tell us.