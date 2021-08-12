Ten tasty pastries you should be able to identify if you live in Denmark

<p>It's a sign of cultural alchemy that went into creating Denmark's delicious pastries that what American's call a "Danish", the Danes themself call w<em>ienerbrød, </em>or<em> "</em>Viennese bread", <span>with the very first brought to Denmark in the 1840s by enterprising Austrian bakers. </span></p><p><span>Neighbouring Sweden has also thrown some things into the mix, with perhaps the most popular variety,</span> the K<em>anelsnegl, literally "</em>cinnamon snail" basically an evolution of the arguably less tasty and certainly less fattening <em>Kanelbulle</em> or "cinnamon bun".</p><p>Here's a quick cheat sheet on the various tasty treats Denmark's many bakeries and cafés have on on offer and how to recognise them. </p><p>The top five: </p>[caption id="attachment_650973" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Wienerbrod_24311-custom.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="861" class="wp-image-650973 size-full" /> Bakeries adapt their kanelsnegl in many different ways. Photo: Maria Nielsen/Visit Denmark[/caption]<p><strong>Kanelsnegl</strong></p><p>The cinnamon snail has come a long way from its soft, moisty doughy Swedish cousin, with a crispy, buttery, flaky pastry that is almost biscuit-like. The cinnamon should be almost welded to the surface with melted sugar, and it's normally topped off with a little dollop of icing. </p><p>The <em>Kanelsnegl</em> has spawned countless luxurious variations, such as the <em>Høj Snegl, </em>or<em> high snail, </em>which is a taller version, with a less biscuity pastry, somewhat closer to the Swedish version, and filled with <em>remonce</em>, the creamy Danish filling made from creaming butter, sugar, and spices or marzipan together. </p><p>Bakeries will often come up with their own new variants, such as a croissant snegl, a romsnegl (with a rum-flavoured <em>remonce)</em> or a Brunsvigersnegl, that mixes the concept with that of the dark sugary syrup of a Brunsviger cake,</p><p>On Wednesdays, most bakers will make an <em>onsdagssnegl, a "</em>Wednesday snail<em>", </em>which is a jumbo version with a special twist, often with a softer dough and cream in the middle. </p>[caption id="attachment_650971" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/20180321-161814-2-1920x1277we.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" class="wp-image-650971 size-full" /> Spandauer filled with raspberry jam. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix[/caption]<p><strong>Spandauer</strong></p><p>Competing with the <em>Kanelsnegl</em> for the top spot is the <em>Spandauer</em>, named after a famous Berlin prison which it supposedly resembles. </p><p>Flaky dough, laminated with butter like a croissant, is shaped to form a well into which custard crème or jam is poured, with sliced and lightly broken-up nuts often sprinkled on top.</p>[caption id="attachment_650974" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Wienerbrod_24313-custom.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="861" class="wp-image-650974 size-full" /> Tebirkes (top half) and Frøsnapper (bottom half) ready for delivery. Photo: Maria Nielsen/Visit Denmark[/caption]<p><strong>Tebirkes</strong> </p><p>This poppy-seed foldover is definitely in the top five list of w<em>ienerbrød. </em>It's traditionally stuffed with delicious <em>remonce </em>and is somewhat less sweet than the <em>kanelsnegl, (</em>although it arguably makes up for this in fat).</p><p>Sometimes in Denmark you'll see a plain <em>birkes,</em><em> which is less sweet and don't have the remoulade filling and which you sweeten by slathering with your own jam. You can also get a grovbirkes, </em>which is a savoury poppyseed roll, and be eaten with cheese.</p><p><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Sanktpedersbageri/photos/a.1913562865638037/2975558819438431/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">According to St Peders Bageri</a>, Copenhagen's oldest bakery, a tebirkes should be "<span>crisp - and not dry - and at the same time have a center that is moist and soggy". </span></p><p>So now you know. </p>[caption id="attachment_650975" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/142115980_2854952984832349_7660528587227692882_n.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="434" class="wp-image-650975 size-full" /> Photo: St Peters Bageri[/caption]<p><strong>Kardemommesnurrer</strong></p><p>These plaited buns or twists are made by weaving a soft dough around a delicious cardemon-flavoured <em>remonce</em> before baking, are closer to a Swedish cardamom bun, and are delicious, with a buttery, earthy aroma. You can also get a cinnamon version. </p><p><strong>Frøsnappere</strong></p><p>A <em>Frøsnappere</em> or "seed snapper" is buttery puff pastry that's been smeared in a sticky remonce and poppy seeds and then twisted around itself and baked to make a sort of crunchy, sweet wand. They are also sometimes made in savoury versions with cream cheese and sesame seeds. </p><p><strong>The second division: </strong></p>[caption id="attachment_650977" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Gifflar_pa_tallrik-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="484" class="wp-image-650977 size-full" /> Photo: Udo Schröter/Wikimedia Commons[/caption]<p><strong>Kanelgifler</strong> </p><p>To make <em>Kanelgifler</em><strong>, </strong>the cinammon is rolled into pastry in a similar way as for a cinnamon roll, but the ensuing bun is baked pastry side down, and stuffed with a somewhat juicier cinnamon <em>remonce. </em></p>[caption id="attachment_650976" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/20180124-143954-4-1920x1279we.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-650976 size-full" /> Photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix[/caption]<div class="post-thumbnail-credit">Test af hindbærsnitter. Her fra Granny.</div><p><strong>Hindbærsnitter</strong></p><p>Rasberry slices are made of sweetened shortcrust pastry layered with raspberry jam and topped with icing and sprinkles and then cut into bars. </p><p><strong>Rabarbersnitter</strong></p><p>A seasonal variant on Hindbærsnitter made with a tart rhubarb filling, often lent some sweetness by a smear of remonce, and then sprinkled with sliced almonds.</p><p><strong>Rabarbarhorn</strong></p><p>An alternative rhubarb-based wienerbrød is the <em>rabarbarhorn, </em>a flaky pastry wrapped around marzipan remonce and rhubarb. You can also find a raspberry version, a <em>hindbærhorn, </em>shaped like a French croissant, or an <em>æblehorn, an apple version, </em>for that matter. </p>[caption id="attachment_650978" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.dk/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/19970108-532205-3-1920x1298we-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="436" class="wp-image-650978 size-full" /> Photo: Erik Jepsen/NF/Ritzau Scanpix[/caption]<p><strong>Æbletærte</strong></p><p>Most bakeries will offer some sort of <em>Æbletærte</em> or "apple tart", either as a wienerbrød or cut into slices. </p>
