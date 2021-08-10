Today in Denmark: A round-up of the news on Tuesday

Danish government ‘will not leave Afghan employees in the lurch’: foreign minister

Denmark’s government has committed to helping those who worked for the country in Afghanistan, after the first day of inter-party talks on how to treat Afghan translators and other staff as the Taliban look likely to overrun much or all of the country.

“One thing is certain,” foreign minister Jeppe Kofod told the Ritzau newswire. “The government will not leave any of those who have worked for Denmark in the lurch. I am happy that a big majority of parties shares that position.”

Kofod said that the government’s position was still that the cases of Afghan former employees who seek help should be treated on an individual basis.

“But we expect that we can easily see in a Danish context that people who are specifically threatened are helped out, evacuated, and given the opportunity to apply for asylum in Denmark.”

Kofod said an inter-party agreement should be reached later this week.

Danish nurses strike intensifies after two months

A further 702 nurses are going on strike on Tuesday, as Denmark’s nurses union puts further pressure on Danish Regions, which represents Denmark’s five regional health authorities, over their ongoing pay dispute.

When the strike started on June 19th, about 4,750 nurses have been on strike across the country. That number is now being further increased to 5,452, with a further 225 nurses going on strike on August 17th.

The Danish Nurses’ Council’s strategy is to disrupt planned operations, focusing on withdrawing nurses who specialise in surgery, looking at anesthesia, awakening, outpatient clinics, and IT.

Almost 50,000 treatments have been postponed since June 19 in hospitals across the country, with knee and hip surgeries particularly affected.

Denmark must lead by example to prevent grim future in IPCC report: climate minister

Denmark’s contribution to global emissions is tiny, but the country can still make a big contribution if it leads by example, the country’s climate minister has said, as a new IPCC report warns that time is running out for the climate.Speaking at a press conference after the publication of the latest interim report from the International Panel on Climate Change, Jørgensen said that Denmark’s efforts to reach its target of a 70 percent cut in emissions compared to 1990 levels could inspire other countries with greater emissions to take urgent action.

“We can show other countries that a green transition can be implemented without compromising quality of life and without costing jobs,” he said.

“In addition, we in Denmark, if we push ourselves, will find new solutions. The development of offshore wind farms is a good example, which today is an integral part of climate efforts throughout the world.” Read our story here.

Conservative politician accused of sexual assault announces plan to resume career

Naser Khader, a former MP for the Conservative People’s Party, was suspended in July after five women came forward to state broadcaster DR accusing him of abusing them, with one claiming that he had attempted to force her to have sex with him.

According to Politiken, the party does not intend to let him return to his parliamentary duties before the end of an ongoing legal investigation.

Khader is reportedly preparing to sue either the women behind the accusations or DR.

Danish film workers protest brutal industry environment

As many as 415 workers in Danish television and film have written an open letter protesting the “bullying” culture that has grown up in the industry as production houses struggle to meet an unprecedented demand for content from streaming services such as Netflix.

“We do not accept violence – mental or physical – harassment, bullying, threats to smash anyone’s career or other bullying methods. It is an abuse of power and should not take place at a time when #MeToo has long been rolling out all over the world, starting precisely in the film industry,” the letter reads.