Will Easter bring spring weather to Denmark?

After a wet and windy weekend, the beginning of this week will see much warmer temperatures, once a grey and wet Monday is out of the way.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday could see temperatures nearing 17 degrees Celsius, according to the current 7-day forecast from national meteorologist DMI.

“Loads of sunshine and spring warmth will flow across the country from the southwest” on the second and third days of this week, the agency writes.

Night time temperatures will still bear the bite of winter, however, with 3-8 degrees forecast Tuesday night and 1-6 degrees on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the upturn in the weather will have already seen its peak, at least in the context of the upcoming Easter break.

Wet weather during Thursday morning will be accompanied by temperatures of 6-11 degrees Celsius on the first public holiday of the Easter weekend. Friday will see similar modest temperatures, with some chance of rain later in the day, according to DMI.

That pattern looks likely to continue for much of the weekend, with rain also forecast on Sunday and Monday. DMI describes the forecast for the coming week as “quite certain” but notes that the exact amount of rainfall that can be expected is not clear.

Broadcaster DR’s weather presenter and meteorologist Søren Vallentin Jacobsen said that after a couple of days suitable for short sleeved shirts, the back end of the week will see a cold front from the north “hack a good chunk off the maximum temperatures”.

Although it will be cooler, there will still be some sun, Jacobsen said to DR.

“Ten degrees will still feel nice after all.

“But the real spring-warm weather will probably only be felt for a couple of days,” he added.

