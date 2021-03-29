Will Easter bring spring weather to Denmark?

The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
weather

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin
Will Easter bring spring weather to Denmark?
Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark

Easter holiday week is set for a sunny start, but it’s not yet time to put warm layers into storage.

After a wet and windy weekend, the beginning of this week will see much warmer temperatures, once a grey and wet Monday is out of the way.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday could see temperatures nearing 17 degrees Celsius, according to the current 7-day forecast from national meteorologist DMI.

“Loads of sunshine and spring warmth will flow across the country from the southwest” on the second and third days of this week, the agency writes.

Night time temperatures will still bear the bite of winter, however, with 3-8 degrees forecast Tuesday night and 1-6 degrees on Wednesday.

By Thursday, the upturn in the weather will have already seen its peak, at least in the context of the upcoming Easter break.

Wet weather during Thursday morning will be accompanied by temperatures of 6-11 degrees Celsius on the first public holiday of the Easter weekend. Friday will see similar modest temperatures, with some chance of rain later in the day, according to DMI.

That pattern looks likely to continue for much of the weekend, with rain also forecast on Sunday and Monday. DMI describes the forecast for the coming week as “quite certain” but notes that the exact amount of rainfall that can be expected is not clear.

Broadcaster DR’s weather presenter and meteorologist Søren Vallentin Jacobsen said that after a couple of days suitable for short sleeved shirts, the back end of the week will see a cold front from the north “hack a good chunk off the maximum temperatures”.

Although it will be cooler, there will still be some sun, Jacobsen said to DR.

“Ten degrees will still feel nice after all.

“But the real spring-warm weather will probably only be felt for a couple of days,” he added.

READ ALSO: Could an early Spring help reduce the spread of coronavirus in Denmark?

Share this article

share-2-email share-2-twitter share-2-facebook share-2-linkedin

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Snow keeps Danish children home from school days after reopening

Snow keeps Danish children home from school days after reopening

When is it legal to walk on frozen lakes in Denmark?

When is it legal to walk on frozen lakes in Denmark?

Torrential rain expected across southern and western Denmark

Torrential rain expected across southern and western Denmark

Denmark’s heatwave to come to thunderous conclusion

Denmark’s heatwave to come to thunderous conclusion

‘Tropical nights’ in store for Denmark as hot weather gets hotter

Denmark set for ‘autumnal’ July weather… and it’s going to stay dreary

Danish beaches hit ‘swimming temperature’ earliest in a decade

Europe sizzles as temperatures rise towards 40C