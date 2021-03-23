Today in Denmark: A round-up of the latest news on Tuesday

Plan for easing of coronavirus restrictions announced

The government late last night announced its planned timeline for gradually lifting many of the current coronavirus restrictions and reopening shuttered parts of society, after reaching agreement with a broad majority of parliament.

The plan sets the following dates to look out for:

April 6th: Further relaxation of school closures and opening of service industries such as hairdresser, although vaccine passports will be required to use them.

April 21st: Larger shopping malls allowed to open. Cultural facilities such as museums, art galleries and libraries allowed to open, vaccine passports in effect. Restaurants allowed to serve outside.

May 6th: Concert venues, theatres and cinemas allowed to open; restaurants permitted to operate indoor services.

May 21st: Evening schools and other auxiliary education can reopen; all sports facilities allowed to reopen.

We’ll have a full report on the planned lifting of restrictions on our homepage later this morning.

Recommendations for festivals to be published in April

Events with large scale attendances, including music festivals and professional football matches, are not encompassed by the agreement announced last night, at least to the extent that they have not been given a definite answer as to when and how they will be able to go ahead.

The deal does however provide for an expert group, which the government has called “fast-working” (hurtigtarbejdende), which will provide recommendations for corona-safe events of this scale. The recommendations will be ready by mid-April.

We will also have more details on this in a separate article today.

Compensation packages extended until June 30th

Given the gradual nature of reopening, compensation packages for businesses are to be extended until the end of June, news wire Ritzau reports.

The government will negotiate further details of this with the other parties to Monday night’s agreement.

“Businesses that have been encompassed by the lockdown will be able to assess whether it is appropriate for them to open,” the agreement text states.

READ ALSO: Why a haircut could cost more when Denmark’s salons reopen