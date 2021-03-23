Denmark announces timeline for end of most Covid-19 restrictions

Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15
coronavirusnewsletterrestrictionsvaccinevaccine-passport

Share this article

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and other party leaders on Monday. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15

The Danish government has announced a gradual timeline for lifting coronavirus restrictions and said it planned for the majority of restrictions to be lifted once all people over 50 have been vaccinated against the virus.

The plan was presented by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and front figures from the other political parties after a deal was agreed late on Monday night.

Businesses, schools and sports and culture will be able to reopen at various points throughout April and May under the deal, with vaccine passports required to use services in a number of instances.

The agreement text sets out a fixed point for ending restrictions “when the oldest and vulnerable citizens and citizens over 50 years old have been vaccinated with the first dose, if they want it”.

That point will signal the end of most restrictions, although some will remain including those “in relation to events which carry a risk of superspreading, including large events and nightlife, travel restrictions and general measures to reduce infections,” the agreement states.

READ ALSO:

“We have agreed that it is a very, very important fixed point when everyone over 50 years has been vaccinated. This is however dependent on us being able to keep infections down and use vaccine passports,” Frederiksen said.

The use of vaccine passports means that documentation of either vaccination, a recent negative test, or recent (no longer active) infection will be required to use some services including hairdressers, tattoo artists and massage parlours, according to broadcaster DR’s report on the agreement.

The only party not to back the reopening plan, the far-right Nye Borgerlige (New Right), has cited use of vaccine passports as the reason it would not support the agreement.

The timescale set out by the plan is summarised below.

  • April 6th: Further relaxation of school closures and opening of service industries such as hairdresser, although vaccine passports will be required to use them.
  • April 21st: Larger shopping malls allowed to open. Cultural facilities such as museums, art galleries and libraries allowed to open, vaccine passports in effect. Restaurants allowed to serve outside.
  • May 6th: Concert venues, theatres and cinemas allowed to open; restaurants permitted to operate indoor services.
  • May 21st: Evening schools and other auxiliary education can reopen; all sports facilities allowed to reopen.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Why a haircut could cost more when Denmark’s salons reopen

Denmark releases three suspected over burning of PM effigy

IN PICTURES: Protests spread across Europe as coronavirus surges create new lockdowns

Denmark holds off on resuming use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Denmark announces slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions from Monday 

OPINION: European governments were cautious on AstraZeneca vaccines but they were neither stupid nor ‘political’

Covid-19 vaccines to thank for significantly fewer Danish infections and deaths, agency finds

Ten blood clot cases found in Denmark after AstraZeneca vaccination