Expat stories: How I made my closest Danish friend

Advertisement

Fernanda Secca from Brazil and her Danish friend Marie Peschardt

When 32-year-old Fernanda moved to Copenhagen at the start of 2017, one of the first things she did was find a place to do pole-dancing, which had been her hobby back in São Paulo. Marie Peschardt, 29, was her teacher, and before long they soon realised they got on well.

"Coming to class a few times a week made us create a bond that was eventually taken to a personal relationship," she remembers. "We now do everything together. We hang out several times a week. We go travelling together, we have dinner, we go to bars, we go dancing."

When The Local interviewed them in 2020, the two still trained together at the dance studio.

Fernando Secca (right) and her Danish friend Marie Peschardt (left). Photo: Private

"I think the friendship was possible because we were both open to meeting new people and building connections," Fernanda says, adding that she doesn't think Danes are particularly difficult to become friends with.

"There is no secret. Danes are not aliens. I think finding something in common that you can bond around or relate to helps in the beginning, because people are more likely to respond to that than a random request or small talk."

"Also taking a chance, inviting a person you feel could be interesting for a coffee or a drink, can be something spontaneous or quick. Some Danes might even appreciate being spontaneous because no one here really is."

On the other hand, it is important for those from more free-wheeling countries to understand that Danes like to plan ahead, she adds.

"Appreciate that they have their schedules and bookings weeks in advance and you might need to fit into that type of style as well if you want to build a connection."

Advertisement