In pictures: Gigantic wind turbine causes Danish road closure

Two large parts of a trial MHI Vestas wind turbine were transported around 20 kilometres from the harbour at Hanstholm in North Jutland to the wind turbine test centre at Østerild on Monday morning.

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Residents along the route were asked to leave their homes for safety reasons.

Roads were closed to all other traffic during transportation, with police requiring a safety distance of at least 50 metres from the transport.



Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The wind turbine parts must be transported at a very low speed – 3 kilometers per hour, to be exact.

“We carry a lot of heavy stuff around Europe and domestically, but this is special. We have been preparing for many months,” Gert Overgaard Madsen of transport company Torben Refn, which conducted the transportation, told DR.

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

The upper and lower parts of the turbine, weighing several hundred tonnes, formed the transported parts.

Once assembled, the turbine will be over 200 meters high – more than five times the height of Copenhagen’s Round Tower.

Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

