Why you'll soon be able to pick fruit for free in Copenhagen

<p>Fruit and berry-bearing bushes and trees are to be planted at churchyards, parks, playgrounds and sporting facilities in Copenhagen.</p><p>Free, pickable fruit is to become more readily available to people in the Danish capital as a result of a new Copenhagen Municipality initiative, <a href="https://politiken.dk/indland/kobenhavn/art7505703/S%C3%A5-er-der-gratis-pluk-selv-frugt-p%C3%A5-vej-til-k%C3%B8benhavnerne" target="_blank">Politiken</a> reports.</p><p>The municipality is to launch a new “administrative basis for greenery with edible plants and fruit-bearing bushes,” the newspaper writes.</p><p>A decision by the city’s council (Borgerrepræsentation) must be formalized before planting begins, the report notes. That is expected to occur in a straightforward manner on Thursday.</p><p>“Many Copenhageners don’t have their own gardens and therefore don’t have a chance to see the learning process, including for children, that nature is something you can use,” Astrid Aller, a city councillor with the Socialist People’s Party (SF), told Politiken.</p><p>“It might seem like a small thing but it’s part of our aim for Copenhagen to be a place you want to be, not a place you drive around by car.</p><p>“We want a city where you’re not just at home, at work or at a park, but where the whole city is a space in which people want to be,” she continued.</p><p>Trees and plants bearing edible fruit or berries can, up to now, only be found in nature reserves such as Amager Nature Park.</p><p>Asked whether fruit-bearing trees in the city could be a target for misuse, Aller said taking fruit with the purpose of selling it would be “too inefficient”.</p><p>“I find it difficult to imagine anyone emptying the bushes in order to sell the fruit,” she said.</p><p>“And if a family plucks two berry bushes to make jam, that’s hardly going to make me see red,” she added.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20191104/free-fruit-turns-danish-kids-away-from-unhealthy-snacks">Free fruit turns Danish kids away from unhealthy snacks</a></strong></p>