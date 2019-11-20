Troubled airline Norwegian gets new captain for New Year

<p>Norwegian Jacob Schram is to take over as the company’s CEO from January 1st, the airline confirmed in a message to the Norwegian stock exchange and reported by business media E24.</p><p>Acting CEO Geir Karlsen is to step down.</p><p>The appointment of Schram is the first major move by the company’s Danish chairman of the board, Niels Smedegaard, who took over in April.</p><p>Schram has 30 years of experience with companies including Circle K, Statoil, McDonald's and McKinsey.</p><p>“His comprehensive managerial experience from global companies, clear customer orientation and ability to create value is exactly what Norwegian needs, now that the company is now entering a new phase in which growth is slowing down and we must focus on profitability,” Smedegaard told E24.</p><p>Norwegian has previously tried to raise money by selling aircraft and has also advised its shareholders that sales of new shares may be necessary.</p><p>The company also wants to operate fewer, but fuller departures, with a plan to put ten percent fewer tickets on sale next year.</p><p>In addition to its own problems, Norwegian has been affected by the fact that it has 18 Boeing 737-MAX aircraft, currently under a flight ban after two major aviation tragedies involving the model.</p><p>The various measures appear to have helped the company somewhat, having posted its the best-ever quarterly results ever in the third quarter of this year.</p><p>Those accounts show that the low-cost carrier has also begun to raise its prices.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20180105/norwegian-registers-record-year-with-33-million-passengers">Norwegian registers record year with 33 million passengers</a></strong></p>