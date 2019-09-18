Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Overweight people more likely to have overweight dogs, Danish study finds

AFP
news@thelocal.dk
18 September 2019
12:55 CEST+02:00
dogspetshealth

Share this article

Overweight people more likely to have overweight dogs, Danish study finds
Stock image: bandd/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.dk
18 September 2019
12:55 CEST+02:00
Overweight people are more likely to have overweight dogs, partly because they are more likely to feed them treats, Danish researchers said on Wednesday.

The study by the University of Copenhagen lends credence to the saying "like owner, like dog", the scientists wrote in the journal Preventive Veterinary Medicine.

"The prevalence of heavy or obese dogs is more than twice as large among overweight or obese owners (35 percent) than among owners who are slim or of a normal weight (14 percent)," the researchers said.

Of the 268 dogs studied, 20 percent were overweight.

Average-weight owners tend to use treats for training purposes while overweight owners prefer to provide treats in convivial situations, "for example, when a person is relaxing on the couch and shares the last bites of a sandwich or a cookie with their dog," the study's main author, Charlotte Bjørnvad, said.

In developed countries, 34 to 59 percent of dogs are overweight or obese, which can reduce their life expectancy and mobility or cause diabetes and cardiac disease just like in humans, another international team of researchers found in 2016.

On average, overweight dogs live 1.3 years less than dogs on restrictive diets.

The University of Copenhagen study also showed that castration tripled the risk of being heavy or obese.

"Castration seems to decrease the ability to regulate the appetite in male dogs and at the same time, it might also decrease the incentive to exercise which results in an increased risk of becoming overweight," Bjørnvad said.

READ ALSO: Denmark to get 'dog-owner-only' apartments

 

 
dogspetshealth
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. Whooping cough epidemic declared in Denmark
  3. Danish Viking fortress to be reconstructed after project given approval
  4. How to take a shortcut between Denmark's two biggest cities
  5. Up to 30 shots were fired as 22-year-old killed in crime-linked violence

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/09
Interior Architect looking for a new home
15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
View all notices
Post a new notice