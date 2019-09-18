Explosion at pizzeria causes Copenhagen traffic disruption

<p>No injuries were initially reported.</p><p>“I can confirm there has been an explosion which made a loud bang. It was quite powerful,” Copenhagen Police duty officer Kristian Rodin told Ritzau.</p><p>“The pizzeria was closed (at the time of the incident),” he added.</p><p>The explosion was alerted to police at 5:40 am.</p><p>Jyllengevej was subsequently closed between Ålekistevej and Jernbane Allé and police have advised motorists to look for alternative routes into the city.</p><p>The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning and possibly for longer, Rodin said.</p><p>Witnesses who may have information regarding the incident are advised to contact police on number 114.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190909/emergency-in-denmark-who-to-call-and-what-to-say">Emergency in Denmark: Who to call and what to say</a></strong></p>