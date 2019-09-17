Danish business can reduce emissions and create 120,000 jobs, confederation says

<p>The organization, a private interest group made up of approximately 10,000 Danish companies, has released a new climate plan which targets a 65-70 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.</p><p>That puts DI in tandem with the government’s stated goals on emissions reductions. The Social Democrat government wants a 70 percent reduction on 1990 emissions levels by 2030.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190620/environmental-organizations-cheer-historic-danish-climate-goal">Environmental organizations cheer 'historic' Danish climate goal</a></strong></p><p>DI estimates that the plan could create as many as 120,000 jobs in the private sector, boosting Denmark’s economy by 110 billion kroner.</p><p>“Companies must, to a great degree, be at the forefront of developing the technology which will get us to the high climate targets,” DI CEO Lars Sandahl Sørensen said.</p><p>“Denmark has a tradition for creating energy efficiency and sustainable energy. We in Denmark can be a laboratory for the rest of the world in developing the technologies needed for a worldwide green conversion,” Sørensen continued.</p><p>The DI plan includes climate initiatives costing up to 16 billion kroner and 150 different political proposals.</p><p>That includes more consistent taxation of CO2 emissions and investment in efficient energy use in industry and in buildings.</p><p>DI also believes fossil fuel use in the transport sector can be phased out and that electric cars should be exempted from registration fees.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190710/explained-why-is-it-so-expensive-to-buy-a-car-in-denmark">Explained: Why is it so expensive to buy a car in Denmark?</a></strong></p><p>Construction of two new offshore wind farms as well as new on-land solar and wind power facilities is also outlined.</p><p>The plan also includes a number of measures intended to help finance the climate-related projects.</p><p>Those include reforms to boost employment of those currently out of work, new graduates and skilled foreign labour.</p><p>Tax and finance measures would reward companies which invest in research and development, under DI’s climate plan.</p><p>The organization also states that some of what is referred to as a ‘buffer’ (<i>‘råderum</i>’) in state coffers could be spent to make the plan reality.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190830/12-percent-of-danish-wind-energy-to-be-produced-by-giant-new-offshore-farm">12 percent of Danish wind energy to be produced by giant new offshore farm</a></strong></p>