One killed in shooting near Copenhagen, Danish police confirm

<p>Two people were hit by shots in the incident at the Gildbrovej road in the town. One person died and the second sustained injuries, media including <a href="https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/flere-ramt-af-skud-i-ishoej-en-person-draebt" target="_blank">DR</a> reported.</p><p>Police confirmed the fatality via Twitter.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="da">Ifm skyderi i Ishøj: To personer er ramt af skud, hvoraf en er afgået ved døden. En 3. person er lettere tilskadekommen (umiddelbart ikke ramt af skud) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/politidk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#politidk</a></p>— Vestegnens Politi (@VestegnsPoliti) <a href="https://twitter.com/VestegnsPoliti/status/1173346392372330499?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>A third person who sustained mild injury was not hit by the shots.</p><p>The shooting, which was confirmed by West Copenhagen Police late on Sunday, is being treated as part of an organized crime-related conflict.</p><p>Armed police were present in the area in large numbers until around midnight on Sunday, according to DR’s report.</p><p>Photos from the scene showed a car with at least one smashed window and several bullet holes in the driver’s door.</p><p>Police have since urged the public not to spread on social media a video which has been reported to show the shooting.</p><p>Witnesses with information which might be relevant to the investigation can contact police on number 114.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190909/emergency-in-denmark-who-to-call-and-what-to-say">Emergency in Denmark: Who to call and what to say</a></strong></p>