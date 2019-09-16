Danish municipality introduces four-day working week

<p>The northwest Zealand municipality’s 300-strong staff is to be given Fridays off, beginning this week, its HR head of department Kirsten Lund Markvardsen said.</p><p>A three-year trial of various new initiatives at the local council is the basis for the shorter working week.</p><p>Another change brought about by the trial will enable local residents to contact the municipality outside of traditional opening hours on working days.</p><p>“Members of the public will be able to call earlier and later in the day in return for us being closed on Friday,” Markvardsen said.</p><p>“That should enable us to provide better municipal service whilst giving our staff an extra day off,” she added.</p><p>The four extended working days will amount to a 35-hour working week for staff. A typical working week in Denmark is around 37.5 hours.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20181026/denmark-tops-eu-survey-on-work-life-balance">Denmark tops EU survey on work-life balance</a></strong></p><p>Staff timetables will be individual, but each week is likely to contain at least one long working day. Opening hours will be between 7am and 7pm.</p><p>Civil servants employed at the municipality are enthusiastic about the new work timetable, according to Søren Kühnrich, an employee representative for one of the staff sections affected by the changes.</p><p>“We are looking forward to getting started with the trial four-day week,” Kühnrich said.</p><p>“We’ve had a good dialogue with the municipality about the arrangement, which is a break with the conventional way of conceiving a working week,” he added.</p><p>Odsherred’s City Council says it supports the trial arrangement. </p>