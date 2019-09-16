Copenhagen is home to fastest half marathon in history

<p>The elite athlete powered through the streets of the Danish capital in a breathtaking time of 58:01, beating the previous record by 17 seconds and his own personal best by 53 seconds.</p><p>He was 75 seconds clear of the second-placed athlete, Bernard Kipkorir Ngeno.</p><p>“It is very emotional for me to set this record. And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title [in 2014, ed.], adds something to it,” the three-time World Half Marathon Champion said after the race.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode='B2bcogsghYf' width='400' height='400' layout='responsive'></amp-instagram><p>In the women’s race, Ethiopian Birhane Dibaba Adugna took a surprise victory with a time of 1:05:57, the second-fastest time ever run on the course.</p><p>Over 23,000 people took to the streets of Copenhagen to take on the 21.1-kilometre challenge and the city’s residents came out in force in the early autumn weather to spur them on.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190913/kenyan-former-world-champions-arrive-in-denmark-for-copenhagen-half-marathon">Kenyan former world champions arrive in Denmark for Copenhagen half marathon</a></strong></p>