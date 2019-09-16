Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Copenhagen is home to fastest half marathon in history

Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15
16 September 2019
09:25 CEST+02:00
runningcopenhagenhalf marathon

Share this article

Copenhagen is home to fastest half marathon in history
Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line in Copenhagen in a world record time. Photo: CPH Half
Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15
16 September 2019
09:25 CEST+02:00
Kenyan superstar runner Geoffrey Kamworor smashed the world record for the half marathon in Sunday’s CPH Half event.

The elite athlete powered through the streets of the Danish capital in a breathtaking time of 58:01, beating the previous record by 17 seconds and his own personal best by 53 seconds.

He was 75 seconds clear of the second-placed athlete, Bernard Kipkorir Ngeno.

“It is very emotional for me to set this record. And doing it in Copenhagen, where I won my first world title [in 2014, ed.], adds something to it,” the three-time World Half Marathon Champion said after the race.

In the women’s race, Ethiopian Birhane Dibaba Adugna took a surprise victory with a time of 1:05:57, the second-fastest time ever run on the course.

Over 23,000 people took to the streets of Copenhagen to take on the 21.1-kilometre challenge and the city’s residents came out in force in the early autumn weather to spur them on.

READ ALSO: Kenyan former world champions arrive in Denmark for Copenhagen half marathon

 
runningcopenhagenhalf marathon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. Danish telethon raises cash to plant a million trees
  2. Danish municipality introduces four-day working week
  3. One killed in shooting near Copenhagen, Danish police confirm
  4. Copenhagen is home to fastest half marathon in history
  5. Has a Lancaster bomber been discovered under Denmark’s seas?

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

01/09
Interior Architect looking for a new home
15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
View all notices
Post a new notice