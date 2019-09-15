Danish telethon raises cash to plant a million trees

<div>For every donation of 20 Danish kroner (about $3 or 2.7 euros), one tree will be planted, and 20 percent of the funds raised will go to forest conservation efforts in Denmark and abroad.</div><div>The objective of the event broadcast on public TV channel TV2 was to raise 20 million kroner in order to plant one million trees in the Scandinavian country.</div><div>At the end of the televised event the funds raised were still a little shy of the goal, but enough for the planting of 914,233 trees.</div><div>"It's a positive way to inspire people, showing how to make a difference, with a small act to tackle the climate crisis," said Kim Nielsen, founder of the Growing Trees Network Foundation, which is part of the project.</div><div>"It's the first time a charity show has focussed on climate issues on TV, it's very exciting," he told AFP.</div><div>According to a recent survey published by the European Commission 83 percent of Danes consider climate change to be a "very serious" problem.</div><div>Planting trees is one of the ways people can reduce the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere.</div><div>"One million trees it's not a lot in a global perspective, but the idea is to make people aware of what they can do," Nielsen said.</div><div>The first trees are expected to be planted some time between late October and late November in protected areas owned by certain municipalities, the State or the Church in Denmark.</div>