How Danish cities could introduce no-diesel car zones

<p>Municipal leaders from the four largest cities in Denmark want to ensure cleaner air in urban areas, and the suggestion has been welcomed by environment minister Lea Wermelin, <a href="https://politiken.dk/indland/art7383585/Borgmestre-vil-have-gamle-dieselbiler-ud-af-storbyerne" target="_blank">Politiken</a> and Ritzau report.</p><p>The mayors are proposing the government allows initiatives including the option of banning older diesel vehicles from designated 'environment zones' in cities.</p><p>"This is not a war against cars, but a war against health-hazardous emissions from diesel cars," Copenhagen's lord mayor Frank Jensen said in a press statement.</p><p>"That's why we have to start placing environmental standards on cars that are driven in our cities, initially for the most polluting diesel cars," Jensen added.</p><p>The proposal for environmental demands on cars in cities has been made jointly by city mayors in Aarhus, Odense, Aalborg and Copenhagen.</p><p>One element of the proposal calls for diesel cars produced before 2012 to be banned in the four cities from 2022.</p><p>That would be extended in 2025 to cars produced prior to September 2016.</p><p>"I'm pleased we have mayors who are concerned with reducing air pollution," Wermelin said.</p><p>"We know that thousands of Danes die too early because there is too much air pollution, particularly in the largest cities," she continued.</p><p>"That is why it's important for us to do more than we are doing today, and I am looking forward to discussing the specific proposals with municipalities and, as such, with parliamentary parties in regard to how we move forward," the minister said.</p><p>Autobranchen Danmark, an industry organization representing car dealerships and workshops, said it backed measures to improve the environment.</p><p>The organization noted that both car traders and consumers should be given enough time to make necessary adjustments in order to comply with new rules.</p><p>"That is only fair, so that (traders and customers) know how the economy in garages and car dealerships is going to develop," Autobranchen Danmark CEO Gitte Seeberg said.</p><p>Wermelin said she recognizes the need to take private financial situations into consideration.</p><p>"We should have strong climate policies, but also smart climate policies," she said.</p><p>"That's why we must make sure that new rules work while ensuring they don't have a skewed social impact," she added.</p><p>Current emissions zones in Danish cities apply only to buses and lorries.</p>