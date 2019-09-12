Denmark's news in English

A packet of cigarettes could soon cost 50 percent more in Denmark

Ritzau/The Local
12 September 2019
13:47 CEST+02:00
cigarettes smoking

A packet of cigarettes could soon cost 50 percent more in Denmark
Photo: Vibeke Toft/Ritzau Scanpix
Denmark’s Liberal party says it will try to gather a parliamentary majority in support of raising the price of a packet of cigarettes to 60 kroner (8 euros), should the government not take the step itself.

An increase in the price of a packet of cigarettes to 60 kroner (8 euros) – around 20 kroner more than the current price – must be included in the autumn budget, the Liberal party says.

“We want to make sure of a much higher level of ambition than the government is currently seems to be showing. Children, the elderly and smoking do not belong together, and something must be done now,” health spokesperson Sophie Løhde told Berlingske.

Prior to the election, parliament broadly agreed on a price increase on cigarettes, but the government wants to limit that to a phased raise to 50 kroner per packet over three years, according to a report by Altinget.

But the Social Democrat spokesperson for health Jesper Petersen subsequently told Berlingske that the Altinget report did not reflect the government’s policy or planned proposal within the budget.

Left-wing allies of the government also support an increase in cigarette prices, with the Social Liberals preferring 70 kroner per packet. The party’s spokesperson Nils Sjøberg told Altinget they would accept 60 kroner as “better than nothing”.

READ ALSO: Number of smokers in Denmark up for first time in 20 years

 
