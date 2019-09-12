A packet of cigarettes could soon cost 50 percent more in Denmark

An increase in the price of a packet of cigarettes to 60 kroner (8 euros) – around 20 kroner more than the current price – must be included in the autumn budget, the Liberal party says.

“We want to make sure of a much higher level of ambition than the government is currently seems to be showing. Children, the elderly and smoking do not belong together, and something must be done now,” health spokesperson Sophie Løhde told Berlingske.

Prior to the election, parliament broadly agreed on a price increase on cigarettes, but the government wants to limit that to a phased raise to 50 kroner per packet over three years, according to a report by Altinget.

But the Social Democrat spokesperson for health Jesper Petersen subsequently told Berlingske that the Altinget report did not reflect the government’s policy or planned proposal within the budget.

Left-wing allies of the government also support an increase in cigarette prices, with the Social Liberals preferring 70 kroner per packet. The party’s spokesperson Nils Sjøberg told Altinget they would accept 60 kroner as “better than nothing”.

