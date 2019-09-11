Denmark's news in English

Danish police conduct weapons searches after shooting in Odense neighbourhood

11 September 2019
17:01 CEST+02:00
odenseshooting

A file photo of Vollsmose, Odense. Photo: Malte Kristiansen/Ritzau Scanpix
11 September 2019
17:01 CEST+02:00
No injuries have been reported after shots were fired in Vollsmose, an underprivileged area of Odense, on Tuesday evening.

A witness described shots being fired from the back seat of a black car, Ritzau reports.

Police have implemented a stop-and-search zone (Danish: visitationszone) as a result of the incident.

As such, police officers in the area are able to search persons and vehicles for weapons without needing any prior cause for doing so.

A number of cars have already been searched by Funen Police in an attempt to shed light on the Tuesday evening shooting.

The shooting was reported to police at round 6pm on Tuesday, and two cars were subsequently seen driving away from the scene of the reported violence.

Seven men were subsequently arrested throughout the evening and night.

“They have all been released again. But they are still suspected of aggravated violence,” Funen Police inspector Milan Holck Nielsen said.

“We are still investigating vehicles which we have brought in to see whether we can uncover anything further,” he added.

The seven arrested individuals are all men and their years of birth range between 1996 and 2001. Details of their exact ages were not given.

They are suspects under clause 245 of Denmark’s criminal law, which relates to violent assault. Details of their individual roles or motives for involvement in the incident have not been given.

READ ALSO: Leaving gangs is hard process: Copenhagen exit programme

 
