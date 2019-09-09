One dead after Copenhagen mass brawl and stabbing

<p>Copenhagen Police confirmed the incident on Twitter confirmed to Ritzau that the victim’s next of kin had been informed.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="da">En person er afgået ved døden efter slagsmål og knivstikkeri på Carl Th. Dreyers vej i Valby i nat. De pårørende er underrettet. Yderligere tre er såret, men ingen af dem i kritisk tilstand <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/politidk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#politidk</a></p>— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) <a href="https://twitter.com/KobenhavnPoliti/status/1170949378221191169?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Police later tweeted that the incident currently does not appear to be related to gang crime.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="da">I forbindelse med slagsmål i Valby i nat er en 27-årig mand dræbt af knivstik. Slagsmålet tyder på nuværende tidspunkt ikke på at være banderelateret <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/politidk?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#politidk</a> <a href="https://t.co/rlxnqhfaHG">https://t.co/rlxnqhfaHG</a></p>— Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) <a href="https://twitter.com/KobenhavnPoliti/status/1170964021014605824?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>None of the three injured individuals is in critical condition.</p><p>The fight, which occurred in the early hours of Monday on the Carl Th. Dreyers Vej in Valby, Greater Copenhagen, was reported to police at 00:40am.</p><p>Knives were used in the fight and several injured people presented at the accident and emergency department at Rigshospital in the city.</p><p>Part of Valby was cordoned off by police on Monday morning as investigation into the incident commenced. The area has since been re-opened but forensic experts are still working at the scene.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190123/denmarks-courts-giving-tougher-sentences-for-rape-violence">Denmark's courts hand out tougher sentences for rape, violence</a></strong></p>