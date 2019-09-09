One dead after Copenhagen mass brawl and stabbing

Copenhagen Police confirmed the incident on Twitter confirmed to Ritzau that the victim’s next of kin had been informed.

En person er afgået ved døden efter slagsmål og knivstikkeri på Carl Th. Dreyers vej i Valby i nat. De pårørende er underrettet. Yderligere tre er såret, men ingen af dem i kritisk tilstand #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) September 9, 2019

Police later tweeted that the incident currently does not appear to be related to gang crime.

I forbindelse med slagsmål i Valby i nat er en 27-årig mand dræbt af knivstik. Slagsmålet tyder på nuværende tidspunkt ikke på at være banderelateret #politidk https://t.co/rlxnqhfaHG — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) September 9, 2019

None of the three injured individuals is in critical condition.

The fight, which occurred in the early hours of Monday on the Carl Th. Dreyers Vej in Valby, Greater Copenhagen, was reported to police at 00:40am.

Knives were used in the fight and several injured people presented at the accident and emergency department at Rigshospital in the city.

Part of Valby was cordoned off by police on Monday morning as investigation into the incident commenced. The area has since been re-opened but forensic experts are still working at the scene.

READ ALSO: Denmark's courts hand out tougher sentences for rape, violence