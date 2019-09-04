Thousands of Danish drivers break speed limits on school roads

Checks across the country at the start of the new school year resulted in 6,800 drivers being fined breaking traffic laws, the National Police (Rigspolitiet) said in a press release.

Of these, 6,179 fines were given for driving over the speed limit.

“The result of traffic checks at the start of the school year shows the importance of police presence. We are working every day to bring down the number of deaths and injuries and to improve traffic safety,” Christian Berthelsen, head of the National Police Traffic Centre (Rigspolitiets Nationale Færdselscenter), said in the statement.

“School children should feel safe when travelling near traffic and parents should feel it is safe to send their children out, and our school roads are fortunately very safe,” Berthelsen added.

Police checks were carried out across the country as schools returned from summer holidays last month.

In addition to speed traps, checks were made for correct use of seatbelts, school road crossing assistance and motorist behaviour when parking or dropping off children at school.

137 adults and 80 children were found not wearing seatbelts, while 70 were stopped for driving while using mobile telephones.

Police checks on school roads will take place regularly throughout the year, and the school start operation will be repeated at the beginning of the next school year.

