Driver throws cigarette out of window, tells Danish police it is a joint, gets fined for littering

The man, who was reported by another motorist who was concerned about his erratic driving, appeared heavily under the influence of narcotics when stopped by law enforcement near Randers on Monday afternoon, TV2 Østjylland writes.

East Jutland Police reported the incident in its daily update.

After being pulled up by a patrol car, the 25-year-old driver denied having taken anything illegal before driving.

While speaking to police officers, he took a cigarette from a passenger in the car and took a drag. He then threw the butt out of his car window.

After this, he claimed there was cannabis in the cigarette and that any subsequent positive test for narcotics would be due to the cigarette, rather than anything he had smoked earlier. He had therefore not driven under the influence, he argued.

Police were not so easily misled, however, after checking the contents of the discarded cigarette – which did not contain hash. The driver tested positive for narcotics.

He was subsequently given a police charge under Denmark’s nature protection laws for throwing the cigarette out of his window in the presence of police.

A faulty rear light and bald tyre resulted in two further penalties, according to the police report.

