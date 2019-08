Their release was first reported by newspaper Sydsvenskan, which received confirmation from court prosecutor Kristina Lindhoff Carleson.

“There was no longer cause to hold them. I will not be commenting further,” Carleson said.

The two men, aged 22 and 27, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the explosion at Denmark’s Skattestyrelsen (Tax Agency) in Copenhagen’s Nordhavn area on August 6th.

It is unknown whether they remain suspects in the case.

A 22-year-old who was also arrested in Sweden is to be handed over to Denmark, a judge in Malmö ruled on Friday last week. An international arrest warrant has been issued for a further suspect, a 23-year-old man.

The explosion at the Tax Agency occurred at the authority's offices in the Nordhavn area of Copenhagen around 10pm on August 6th. Explosives were placed 60 centimetres from the entrance to the building.

A large blast damaged the façade of the building. One person sustained minor injuries.

The Tax Agency blast was followed less than a week later by an explosion at a local police station at Hermodsgade in the Nørrebro neighbourhood, where a bomb exploded close to the entrance in the early hours of August 10th. No injuries occurred.

Copenhagen Police have said that the two incidents are not connected.

The culprit or culprits behind the second blast remain at large.

