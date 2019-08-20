Millionaires to be hit by negative interest rate at Danish bank

<p>But only customers with savings of more than 7.5 million kroner (1 million euros) will be affected by the change—initially, at least.</p><p>The bank confirmed the new conditions as it announced results for the first six months of 2019.</p><p>Interest rates of 0 percent will be applied to the first 7.5 million kroner of all customers’ savings, with -0.6 percent applied thereafter unless alternative terms and conditions have been agreed, Jyske Bank said.</p><p>Most customers will therefore be unaffected by the change initially, but others may be encompassed further down the line, according to CEO Anders Dam.</p><p>“I hope (it won’t happen), but I can’t promise. It depends what happens in future, including whether there are further drops in interest rates,” Dam told financial newspaper Børsen.</p><p>The CEO said the bank’s decision has been made based on negative interest rates in Denmark in recent years, effectively costing Jyske money to hold customers’ savings.</p><p>“The prevailing negative interests that have characterized the Danish market since 2012—broken only in 2014—seem to have become more permanent in character,” Dam, said.</p><p>“Market forecasts project that negative interests will prevail for several years,” he added.</p><p>The new Jyske Bank terms mean that, for example, a customer with 10 million kroner in savings will pay 15,000 kroner annually to keep them at the Danish bank.</p><p>But the bank is also open to negotiating rates with customers, Dam added.</p><p>Only a small number of customers will in fact end up paying negative interest, according to the assessment of economist Per Hansen of investment firm Nordnet.</p><p>“It requires you to have more than 7.5 million kroner – not many do, after all,” Hansen said.</p><p>“Additionally, you would need to have no other business with the bank, and therefore no special arrangements, for negative interest to apply,” he said.</p><p>Although the negative interest is the first to be applied to customers, businesses in the country have already experienced the unfavourable terms.</p><p>Jyske Bank introduced negative interest for businesses under broad terms in 2016, according to Finanswatch.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190819/can-you-really-get-paid-for-borrowing-money-in-denmark">Can you really get paid for borrowing money in Denmark?</a></strong></p>