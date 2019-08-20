Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Denmark to increase military presence in Arctic: minister

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
20 August 2019
15:25 CEST+02:00
arcticmilitarydefence

Share this article

Denmark to increase military presence in Arctic: minister
File photo: Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
20 August 2019
15:25 CEST+02:00
Denmark will increase the presence of its military in the Arctic region in coming years, Minister of Defence Trine Bramsen has said.

The Arctic region is one of five key areas for Denmark in relation to defence, the minister said in an interview with Jyllands-Posten.

“With ice melting due to climate change, many new challenges are taking place and new threats are emerging in the north,” Bramsen said.

“The presence of the military in the Arctic will be strengthened in the coming years in reaction to these developments, to ensure stability and security,” she added.

Exact measurements must initially be discussed by parliament’s defence committee, but the minister said one option would be to use some of the 1.5 billion kroner added to the defence budget in January this year.

“It is crucial that the military is able to ensure security and safety across the Kingdom,” Bramsen said.

In addition to the Arctic, Denmark’s military has four other key areas, the minister said.

Those include better defence against cyber-attacks; doing more for Denmark’s veterans and ongoing recruitment; as well as contribution to the national focus on converting to green energy, given the large number of aircraft, ships, buildings and vehicles owned by the military.

READ ALSO: The Local speaks to Danish veterans prior to Invictus Games

 
arcticmilitarydefence
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Barack Obama to return to Denmark in September
  2. Opinion: Denmark should cancel Trump’s state visit
  3. Can you really get paid for borrowing money in Denmark?
  4. Danes pour scorn on Trump after state visit postponement
  5. Trump cancels visit after Denmark dismisses Greenland sale

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

15/08
Theatre in English, tender American comedy in Copenhagen
14/08
gloves for the winter
12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
View all notices
Post a new notice