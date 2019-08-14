Police in Denmark fine 123 for buying drugs on social media

The 123 people are accused of buying narcotics, police inspector Casper Jacobsen confirmed.

The majority of the individuals are from the Aalborg area, Jacobsen also said.

“Hash and cocaine are the two main substances purchased on the (social media) page. There are more infringements than people arrested because, for example, one person bought narcotics six times,” he said.

Three men from North Jutland, aged 20 and 21, were arrested in March this year for running the social media page, which displayed a telephone number via which drugs could be ordered.

Using the information, buyers and sellers were able to arrange times and places for delivery of and payment for the substances.

“The three men we arrested in March, and who we believe to have run the webpage, posted a telephone number and offered hash and cocaine for certain prices. A driver then went out and delivered it,” Jacobsen said.

“The three men were released but remain accused in the case. The case has been referred to the prosecution authority, which will assess whether formal charges will be made against the three persons who are accused of selling drugs and running this webpage,” he continued.

The group of 123 ranges in age from 18 to 51 years and includes both men and women and will receive fines of between 2,000 and 12,000 kroner, depending on the quantity and number of purchases.

Police declined to confirm which social media site had been used, but said it was a freely available social media.

