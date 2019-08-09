Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Commercial explosives used in Danish Tax Agency blast: Police

The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
9 August 2019
20:38 CEST+02:00
taxbombskat

Share this article

Commercial explosives used in Danish Tax Agency blast: Police
Work being carried on the facade of the Danish Tax Agency on Wednesday. Photo: Philip Davali / Ritzau Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
9 August 2019
20:38 CEST+02:00
The Danish Tax Agency was attacked using commercially available explosives rather than a home-made bomb, a preliminary analysis carried out by the Copenhagen Police has found.
"The preliminary analysis shows we are are probably talking about explosives of the type used, among other things, for industrial purposes, for example for demolition work or similar tasks," Jørgen Bergen Skov, chief inspector of the Copenhagen Police, said in a press release issued on Friday afternoon. 
 
Skov said that the explosives had been placed about 60cm from the entrance of the agency. 
 
The blast on Tuesday night left the agency's metal front entrance bent completely out of shape and shattered almost all of the windows on the facade. 
 
"This is a case that we are taking very seriously and that is our main priority," Skov continued. "We are confident and are pursuing several concrete clues, but for the sake of our investigation I cannot go into further detail about these." 
 
Skov said that 123 people had left eyewitness statements and other testimony, either by phone or by dropping into a mobile police station set up at Nordhavn Station.
 
“It has been important for the investigation, and if there is still someone out there who has knowledge and has not yet been in contact with us, then our phones are open around the clock," he said. 
 
READ ALSO: 
 
 
Peter Hald, a researcher at Aarhus University, said his guess was that the explosives had been brought into Denmark from overseas. 
 
"I'm convinced it's come from abroad. Norway or Sweden is my best guess, but the Balkans are my second best guess, as they have been major suppliers of weapons and explosives," he told Danish state broadcaster DR.
 
Hald said that the rocky landscapes found in Norway and Sweden meant there was a greater need for explosives in road and house construction than in Denmark. 
 
According to police in Malmö, across the Øresund Bridge from Copenhagen, industrial explosives have over the past year been used frequently in gangland attacks, replacing the powerful bangers and hand grenades used in previous years.  
 
 
 
 
taxbombskat

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. One injured after blast hits Danish Tax Agency
  2. Danish police 'very confident' of catching Tax Agency bombers
  3. Danish psychologists protest cry-it-out sleep book
  4. Copenhagen Zoo cut Taiwan from panda map to please China
  5. Denmark braced for extreme 'cloudburst' rain showers

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

12/07
Private furnished room for rent in Copenhagen
31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
View all notices
Post a new notice