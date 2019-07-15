Danish authorities praised for offering municipal marriage counselling

<p>Jane Heitmann, a health spokesperson with the opposition Venstre (Liberal) party, said she was pleased to see local authorities trying to help relationships prosper.</p><p>“We can unfortunately observe that more and more couples are struggling for one reason or another, and that families sometimes find it hard to get along,” Heitmann said.</p><p>“That’s why I think municipalities deserve praise for taking the initiative to help more families prosper and stay together,” she added.</p><p>A recent survey conducted by newspaper Politiken found that 67 of the 98 municipalities in Denmark offer relationship counselling.</p><p>That is an increase from 2 out of 10 in 2013.</p><p>The social spokesperson with the governing Social Democrats, Camilla Fabricius, also said the trend was a positive one.</p><p>But Fabricius added that more data was required before any decision on whether to roll the scheme out to the rest of the country.</p><p>“It’s very interesting to see how much success municipalities are having with this, because it’s all about prevention on a mental health and personal level,” she said.</p><p>“We help a lot of people with the physical health aspect, so public services also helping with mental health is sensible,” she said.</p><p>Heitmann said she was open to the idea of state funding for the concept.</p><p>“If the municipalities want to expand this, it would be an ideal subject to look at when the municipalities negotiate their budgets with the government,” she said.</p><p>Denmark’s divorce rate in 2018 was 46.5 percent, and has remained at around that level for a number of years.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190404/mandatory-divorce-course-for-parents-splitting-up-in-denmark">Mandatory 'divorce course' for parents splitting up in Denmark</a></strong></p>