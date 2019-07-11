These are Denmark’s most popular baby names

A list of the country’s most popular names is released each July by national stats agency Statistics Denmark, once all the births from the prior year have been registered.

Since parents have a six-month period in which they can register their baby’s name, the list is not finalized into halfway through the following year.

This year, William and Ida are again the most popular names, retaining their spots at the top of the list from 2017.

2018 saw 15 in every 1,000 baby girls named Ida, while 19 out of every thousand boys were called William.

Ida was especially popular in the Southern Denmark and Central Jutland regions. In the Capital region, Ella was the most popular name for girls, while Sofia was most popular in the rest of Zealand. In North Jutland, the Nordic name Freja was top of the list for girls.

A similar trend was apparent for boys’ names, with William the most popular in two Jutland regions – Central and North Jutland – while Noah and Malthe were the favourites in Zealand and South Denmark respectively.

Oscar was the most-favoured choice for parents of babies born in the Copenhagen area.

Meanwhile, Hugo saw a jump in popularity, moving from number 56 in 2017 number 27 on the national list for 2018.

For girls, Ellie moved 12 places up the list, from 36 two years ago to 24 in 2018.

Parents’ preferences do not appear to have changed dramatically since 2017, however.

The top ten list for boys saw only one new name, Valdemar, with two newcomers – Clara and Karla -- on the girls’ list.

William has, with one exception in 2016, been the most popular name every year since 2010. Ida has boasted a top-10 place without exception since 2007.

Top 20 Danish names for girls in 2018:

Ida Emma Alma Ella Sofia Freja Josefine Clara Anna Karla Laura Alberte Olivia Agnes Nora Lærke Luna Isabella Frida Lily

Top 20 Danish names for boys in 2018:

William Noah Oscar Lucas Victor Malthe Oliver Alfred Carl Valdemar Emil Elias August Aksel Magnus Frederik Arthur Felix Anton Elliot

