Danish sexual consent law likely as politicians signal support

<p>The governing Social Democrats and parliamentary support party Social Liberal both stated on Thursday that they would favour such a law, with reference to a written agreement reached last month during the negotiations which put the new government in place.</p><p>"It (the agreement, ed.) is a clear signal that there is now a political majority in favour of consent-based legislation," Social Liberal spokesperson Kristian Hegaard said.</p><p>Social Democrat parliamentary group leader Flemming Møller Mortensen said a "joint discussion" would take place between parties over a potential bill.</p><p>"Our thoughts have been to see what experiences other countries have had and then have a joint discussion with parties at Chistiansborg (parliament)," Mortensen said.</p><p>"We want to ensure a modernization (of rape laws) that is more in keeping with the present time," he added.</p><p>In November last year, the left-wing Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) party, which is also a support partner of the government, was unable to secure an overall parliamentary majority for a new law on sexual consent, with right-wing parties not backing the proposal.</p><p>That appeared to have changed by March, when the <a href="https://www.thelocal.dk/20190312/danish-conservative-parties-support-law-on-consent-before-sex">Conservatives and Liberals said that they would support</a> rules similar to those <a href="https://www.thelocal.se/20180630/swedens-new-sexual-consent-law-comes-into-effect">introduced last year in Sweden</a>.</p><p>Denmark's Nordic neighbour on Thursday sentenced a man to imprisonment for negligent rape, the first such verdict to be given under the year-old sexual consent law in Sweden.</p>