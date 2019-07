According to Thomas Johansson, press spokesman for the Öresundståg train service, the train had just left Copenhagen Airport and started to travel towards Malmö when the man -- realizing that he was going towards Sweden and not Central Copenhagen as he intended -- pulled the brake.

"The train was ten to 15 minutes late, and the person who pulled the brake was taken in by the police and sent back to Copenhagen," Johansson said.

He said he believed that the man who pulled on the brake had been fined by the Danish police.

"If you're going the wrong way, you can't just pull the emergency break. It's illegal."

READ ALSO:

The train driver announced what had happened over the loudspeaker, to inform weary Öresund commuters that this time, instead of the delay being the fault of the train company, it was the fault of one of the passengers.