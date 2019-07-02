Denmark's news in English

Tell us: What money-saving tips do you have for living in Denmark?

The price of groceries in Denmark is more expensive than in any other EU country. And it's not just the cost of food that puts a whole in your pocket. But what are the ways we can save money if we live in Denmark? Share your tips.

Denmark is the most expensive country for food and drink products – excluding alcoholic drinks – in the EU, according to Statistics Denmark calculations.

Danish prices for food and drink are around 30 percent higher than the EU average.

Last year, Denmark was also rated as the union’s priciest country for consumer goods.

In short, it can be an expensive place for foreigners to live.

But are there ways to save money? Do you have tips for how other readers could save their pennies (or øre), whether it comes to buying food, travelling or socialising?

Perhaps there is a certain supermarket you should shop at or a good mobile phone deal to get? Perhaps there are certain things you should buy online? Do you use thrift stores and what bargains are there to be had there?

Please share your tips below and we will publish the best responses in an upcoming article.

 

 

 
