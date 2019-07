The tradition of knocking down the fence before hurrying to get a prime camping spot on the 2,500,000 square-metre festival area was upkept in scorching summer weather on Saturday.

Once tents are raised, festivalgoers have several days to relax and take in the atmosphere before the actual music begins.

The first scheduled concert is Swedish rapper Silvana Imam’s gig on the main Orange Stage on Wednesday.

A new system this year will see a chip integrated into the wristband used to access the festival. That will allow guests to pay for food and drink digitally, as well as help organizers to see in which areas people are concentrated.

“We will use the data to see the flow through entrances, see where people are going and how we can optimize the dimensions of the festival area. That way we will be able to provide a much better setup,” Roskilde Festival head of communication Mads Mikkelsen said.

Festival guests can download an app which can communicate with their wristband.

With 130,000 attendees – making it temporarily the fourth-largest city in Denmark – the 2019 Roskilde Festival is the 49th edition of the event, a rite of passage for many young Danes and also hugely popular with older generations.

Headlining names this year include Bob Dylan, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Robyn and The Cure.

Although its first weekend was hot, cooler temperatures with wind and rain are forecast for the coming week.

