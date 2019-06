In April, the number of private-sector employees increased by 3,600, show new figures from Statistics Denmark. Meanwhile, the number of public-sector jobs increased by 1,100, writes dibusiness.dk.

The total number of people employed in Denmark is now 2,784,100.

“It’s good news that employment is still on the rise. This is testament to the fact that the Danish economy is still thriving. Over the past five years, Danish companies have created 208,000 new jobs,” said Steen Nielsen, deputy director with the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI).

“Companies are ready to generate further growth and create more jobs. But they’re having trouble finding employees. It must therefore be a priority to obtain more workers for the Danish labour market, for example by making it easier for foreigners to come to Denmark to work,” Nielsen added.

The 18-page agreement which forms the basis for Denmark’s new government makes reference to “increase(ing) employment beyond what is already expected” without giving a specific figure for the intended expansion of labour supply.

The Social Liberals, a support party to Mette Frederiksen’s Social Democrat minority government, have advocated measures to smooth the path for companies to import skilled foreign labour to Denmark.

