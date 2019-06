On Thursday, parliamentary parties were called to make their post-general election recommendations to Queen Margrethe in the so-called Queen’s round (dronningerunde), which establishes who will form or lead negotiations to form government.

That came after outgoing prime minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen handed in his government’s resignation, with left wing parties gaining an overall majority in Wednesday’s vote.

Frederiksen must now find a way of reconciling the various demands of parties who have given conditional support to her as the new PM.

“I have not made any summer holiday plans. I think that’s the best way in which to tackle the summer. I think it will take time and I’m very much looking forward to it,” she said.

In 2015, Rasmussen was able to form government ten days after the election.

Frederiksen’s predecessor as Social Democrat leader, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, spent two weeks negotiating after defeating Rasmussen in 2011.

The Liberal party – led by Rasmussen – will be the first to meet with Frederiksen at the Christiansborg parliament in the negotiations, Ritzau writes.

The outgoing PM has made clear his preference to form a cross aisle ‘grand coalition’, which would see the Social Democrats and Liberals, who are traditionally rivals, become government partners.

Frederiksen has repeatedly ruled out that option, stating she wants a Social Democrat minority government that works with parties on both the right and left wings, on a case-by-case basis.

The centre-left Social Liberal party is the final party scheduled to meet Frederiksen in the first round of talks, on Friday afternoon.

Each party has been allocated around 40 minutes.

Social Democrat political spokesperson Nicolai Wammen and parliamentary group leader Henrik Sass Larsen will join Frederiksen in the negotiations.

