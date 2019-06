***REMINDER: Follow the results of the Danish election live with The Local from 8pm on Wednesday***

Analysts reached their conclusion based on just under 100 Danish media reports and selected television and radio broadcasts.

“All studies are showing that the public sees (climate) as very high on its agenda, and that’s why it’s also high on the agenda for the election,” said professor Mark Ørsten, the lead researcher on the Roskilde University project.

“This has been the case for a while, but is a real big deal this time around and probably also had an impact on the European elections,” Ørsten said.

High focus on immigration and refugees at the beginning of the campaign period has eventually been superseded by climate in media coverage, researchers found.

Early in the campaign season, up to 20 percent of media discussion revolved around the issues of immigration and refugees. That has now receded to 9 percent, while climate takes up 25 percent of coverage.

“When refugees and migrants topped the agenda at the beginning of the election, that was closely connected to (Stram Kurs leader) Rasmus Paludan. It has been pushed into the background with Paludan now less at the forefront,” Ørsten said.

“But it is also because the public still has climate and the environment on their agenda.

"Politicians also read opinion polls and try to adapt to the focus of the public,” he added.

