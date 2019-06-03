Denmark's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

WATCH: Danish PM Rasmussen in close shave with falling roof tile

Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
3 June 2019
15:34 CEST+02:00
election 2019lars løkke rasmussen

Share this article

WATCH: Danish PM Rasmussen in close shave with falling roof tile
Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Ritzau/The Local
news@thelocal.dk
@thelocaldenmark
3 June 2019
15:34 CEST+02:00
Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen came in for a fright but was unscathed after a near miss with a falling roof tile outside the National Museum of Denmark.

During an interview outside the museum on Monday, a tile fell from a height of around 12 metres, landing very close to the PM, who was speaking to broadcaster TV2 at the time.

TV2’s reporter Sverre Quist said the tile landed around one metre from Rasmussen.

Journalist Cathrine Bloch of Berlingske, who was also present, wrote on Twitter that the incident looked “seriously insane”.

Rasmussen has in the past specifically mentioned being "hit on the head by a roof tile" in reference to contingency planning for his succession in an emergency, according to Bloch.

A visibly shake PM was immediately taken to safety by police security personnel after the tile hit the ground, TV2 writes.

He was able to comment on the incident shortly afterwards, however.

“I think we all had a shock there. But I was fortunately not hit on the head by a roof tile,” he said to TV2.

“We have things under such control in the Liberal party that we’d know what to do if I were hit on the head by a roof tile,” he added afterwards.

“For just a split second, you think, ‘you never know’. It’s a small reminder that nothing should be taken for granted in life,” he said.

Nobody was injured due to the incident, TV2 reports. The National Museum is looking into the cause of the falling tile, but renovation is not to blame, the cultural institution’s head of communication Jacob Frische said to the broadcaster.

READ ALSO: General election: how realistic is Lars Løkke Rasmussen's welfare promise?

 
election 2019lars løkke rasmussen
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s green party wants smoother path to citizenship
  2. Election 2019: Danish PM candidate refuses to guarantee childcare ratios
  3. Will immigration take a back seat in the final days before Denmark’s election?
  4. WATCH: Danish PM Rasmussen in close shave with falling roof tile
  5. Danish bars reported to police for ads aimed at underage drinkers

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Six surprising careers you can have with a sports science degree

A career in sports doesn’t necessarily mean training to become the next Olympic champion, Eye Of The Tiger style. Sport is much more than competitive entertainment, athletic prowess, or school yard keepie uppie challenges - it has the power to bridge divides and to create a more sustainable, equal society.

More news

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

31/05
Abandoned Swedish children
07/03
Would love to move to Denmark
05/03
Looking For Kisten
View all notices
Post a new notice