May’s resignation as British Prime Minister is not good news for the UK or the rest of the EU, Rasmussen told broadcaster DR following the British PM’s announcement at 11am Danish time.

More polarization is likely to occur in the British parliament and public debate, with factions pushing hard for outcomes across the spectrum, from a no-deal exit to a fresh referendum on whether to remain in the union.

“The risk of a hard Brexit has increased and that will be very painful for the United Kingdom and for the rest of us,” Rasmussen told DR.

May appeared emotional as she announced her resignation in front of 10 Downing Street on Friday.

“It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit,” she said during the statement.

The resignation comes after it became clear that a fourth attempt to pass her withdrawal deal through parliament had no chance of success, despite a number of concessions designed to persuade opposition Labour MPs to vote for it.

“She has battled hard, but was perhaps a little too stubborn from the start in trying to stick with her own plan,” Rasmussen said, adding that the UK now faced an even more difficult situation than before May’s exit was announced.

“We now just have a chaotic situation and must wait while the Conservative party finds a new prime minister,” he said.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Brexit is 'tragedy', Danish government will 'look after' Brits in Denmark: PM