The new line had been scheduled to open this summer but has been delayed by around two months and will now open sometime in late September, the company confirmed via its website.

An exact date for the opening of the new line will be confirmed at a later date.

The delay is a result of an “important milestone in the project” not being reached on schedule, the company said.

The so-called RHO (Ready for Handover) milestone was not reached as anticipated by the end of March, meaning that a number of tests required for safety approval are yet to be completed, according to the press statement.

Test operation, inspection and Transport, Construction and Housing Authority work have all been affected by the delay.

“We have, in partnership with our contractors, produced an updated and realistic schedule which enables the City Ring to open in September. This requires all parts to deliver an efficient and coordinated effort to ensure a qualified basis for final safety approval. We have full focus on getting the City Ring ready for the many customers who are waiting and looking forward to using the new Metro line,” Metro Company CEO Henrik Plougmann Olsen said in the press statement.

Costs of 165 million kroner resulting from the delay will be financed by the Metro Company, according to the statement.

The City Ring, which will include 17 new Metro stations, will connect the Vesterbro, Nørrebro and Østerbro neighbourhoods with the Frederiksberg district and connections to the north and south of the city. Its addition to the existing two lines is expected to double the number of Metro passengers to around 122 million in total in 2020.

